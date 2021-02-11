CodeGirls and QuickStart – A Collaboration for including more Women in Data Science!

QuickStart joined hands with CodeGirls to empower women in technology by giving them free access to its Data Science Master Bootcamp. The boot camp provides job-ready training in the field of data science and the courses are led by renowned experts in the field. It is a self-paced program where participants can learn as per their schedule but the program offers a learning path and access to instructors to ensure a higher retention rate.

After the completion of boot camp, the participants will receive a certificate by QuickStart and will be ready for a data analytics job. The duration of this program is 6 months and the participants are expected to spend 15 to 25 hours a week on completing the courses and exercises. This first experimental cohort has 6 participants in it which were handpicked by the CodeGirls team, with diverse backgrounds and day jobs.

The data science boot camp welcomes the participation of students, graduates, or individuals who are enthusiastic to solve data-driven problems and looking for a career in data science that provides tremendous work opportunities and growth. The boot camp is rigorous and packed with challenges covering concepts, theories, and projects; but you will have all the help needed to navigate through the process in the form of academic counseling, mentor office hours, and assessments. Its curriculum contains a brief overview of data science, analyzing and visualizing data, querying and cleaning data, and multiple hands-on projects. Participants will get familiar with a variety of tools and skills i.e. Transact-SQL, Excel, Power BI, Data Visualization, Python, R Programming, Machine Learning, Spark, Azure HDInsight, and Predictive Analytics.

Apart from the boot camp curriculum, CodeGirls has also organized guest speaker sessions for participants where they can interact with industry experts.

To begin the boot camp, CodeGirls invited Sundas Khalid as a role model to have a chat with participants. She is an inspirational data science leader and talked about the available opportunities and challenges in the field.

Participants can kick start their career in data science upon successful completion of the boot camp and will be eligible for job roles of Data Analyst, Data Engineer, Data Scientist, Business Analyst, Data Analytics Engineer, Business Intelligence Analyst, and Business Insights Analyst.

Gartner says there are 4.4 million jobs for data scientists (and related titles) worldwide. So if you want to secure a better job for yourself, you should invest in your future and learn all about data science with QuickStart!

You can join the data science boot camp today: https://www.quickstart.com/data-science-master-bootcamp.html