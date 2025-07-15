By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 51 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Cognition Acquires Windsurf To Power Ai Coding Push

Cognition AI has officially acquired Windsurf, a development platform known for its integrated coding environment and strong enterprise client base. Announced on Monday, the acquisition marks a key milestone in Cognition’s broader effort to strengthen its position in the AI-powered software tools market.

The deal grants Cognition access to Windsurf’s intellectual property, product line, and brand, as well as its seasoned engineering, product, and go-to-market teams. More than 350 enterprise customers and $82 million in annual recurring revenue will also transfer under Cognition’s umbrella.

Although financial details remain undisclosed, the acquisition follows closely on the heels of Windsurf’s high-profile talks with Google, which announced a $2.4 billion talent and technology licensing deal with the company just last week.

The Windsurf acquisition reflects a growing trend in the AI industry: major players are racing to acquire not just software, but the teams behind the technology.

“Among all the teams in the AI space, Cognition was literally the one we have respected the most, and they are a perfect fit to bring Windsurf to the next phase,” said Jeff Wang, Windsurf’s interim CEO, in an internal email shared with employees.

Cognition plans to integrate Windsurf’s assets into its flagship product, the autonomous coding agent Devin, while continuing to support Windsurf’s current operations independently in the short term.

OpenAI Considered $3B Windsurf Deal

Sources previously told Reuters that OpenAI had also held acquisition discussions with Windsurf. These talks, which spanned several months, reportedly could have valued the company at $3 billion, more than double the figure associated with its last reported valuation of $1.25 billion, according to PitchBook.

The outcome illustrates the fierce competition among AI firms, from Meta and Alphabet to rising startups, to lock in next-generation coding tools and the engineering talent required to scale them.

What’s Next for Cognition and Windsurf?

While Windsurf will remain operational as a standalone product for now, Cognition AI plans to make significant investments to fold Windsurf’s core technology into its growing AI toolset. With Devin already positioned as an advanced autonomous coding assistant, the integration could give Cognition a stronger foothold among enterprise customers seeking more intelligent, efficient development environments.

As enterprise demand grows for AI-powered productivity solutions, this deal signals a tightening race among tech leaders to shape the future of software engineering.

Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Fast Cables Joins Uaes Taqa Vendor Network

Fast Cables Joins UAE’s TAQA Vendor Network

Uk Launches Evisas In Pakistan No Passport Needed

UK Launches eVisas in Pakistan, No Passport Needed!

Tiktok Is Quietly Building Mixed Reality Goggles To Challenge Meta

TikTok Is Quietly Building Mixed Reality Goggles to Challenge Meta

Tecno Camon 40 Pro Now Available In Sandy Titanium Color

TECNO Camon 40 Pro Now Available in Sandy Titanium Color

Sindh Extends Ajrak Number Plate Deadline

Sindh Extends Ajrak Number Plate Deadline

Apple Iphone 17

Apple iPhone 17 Rumors Take a New Turn Once Again

Samsung Galaxy

Report Suggests Samsung Galaxy S26+ Might Be Canceled

Elon Musk Launches Ai Companion Bots For Super Grok Users

Elon Musk Launches AI Companion Bots for Super Grok Users

Bitcoin Dominance Nears Key Resistance Are Altcoins About To Surge

Bitcoin Dominance Nears Key Resistance – Are Altcoins About to Surge?

Google Pixel

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Specs Surface Online

iPhone 17 Series

Apple Likely to Unveil iPhone 17 Series on This Date

Millions At Risk As Gravity Forms Wordpress Plugin Gets Backdoored

Millions at Risk as Gravity Forms WordPress Plugin Gets Backdoored

New Ssd Self Destructs On The Press Of A Button To Protect Info

New SSD Self-Destructs On The Press of A Button To Protect Info