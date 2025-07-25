Netflix has officially released its creepy horror adaptation based on the iconic narrative-driven video game, Until Dawn. The movie, which began its international theatrical run back in April and earned over $53 million globally, made its U.S. streaming debut on July 24, 2025, in line with Sony’s ongoing post-theatrical release partnership with Netflix.

Directed by David F. Sandberg and written by Gary Dauberman and Blair Butler, the cast includes Ella Rubin, Michael Cimino, Odessa A’zion, Ji-young Yoo, Belmont Cameli, Maia Mitchell, and Peter Stormare.

The film reimagines the original story as a high-stakes time-loop horror, where a group of teens relives a deadly night repeatedly, each death resetting the clock until they figure out how to survive until morning. Instead of a choice-based, branching narrative like the game, the film uses a cursed hourglass to reboot time.

Reactions are already pouring in. Viewers on Reddit, TikTok, and Letterboxd are split. Many praised the creepy visuals and jump-scares, calling it a “campy but atmospheric horror throwback.” Others felt the movie lost what made the game iconic: its interactivity and suspenseful choices.

The movie holds a 53% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, while audience scores hover around 67%. Metacritic ranks it even lower at 47, citing rushed pacing and uneven tone. Despite this, some fans say the film works better as a stylized, standalone horror experience rather than a direct adaptation.

Now streaming on Netflix, the film dropped alongside several big releases, making this week a busy one for horror lovers. Make sure to catch it before a spoiler catches you.

See the trailer here: