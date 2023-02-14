News, Technology

Custom Officials Catch iPhone Smuggler Red Handed in Karachi

Avatar Written by Abdullah Shahid · 39 sec read>
Custom-Stops-Smuggling-of-iPhones
According to custom officials, iPhones worth over 20 million were confiscated at the Jinnah international airport

Custom officials, present at the Jinnah International Airport, arrested an iPhone smuggler on Monday and confiscated phones worth over Rs. 20 million.

Syed Irfan Ali, a customs spokesperson said that the smuggler named Muhammad Arshad Khan, was passing through the International Arrival lounge after arriving at the airport from USA-Dubai-Karachi flight EK-602, when he got arrested on suspicion by customs officials.

The customs official then went on to search Khan’s luggage, where they found a large amount of mobile phones. Khan’s bag included a total of 52 iPhones.

This included a number of different phones from Apple’s latest release. This included one iPhone 14 Pro Max, one iPhone 14, one iPhone 14 Plus, and five iPhone 14 Pros.

The total value of all mobile phones in Khan’s bag amounted to around Rs 22,300,000. Taxes on all these devices amounted to around Rs. 6,614,412.

Custom officials then went on to file an FIR against the suspect and further investigation on the matter is currently underway.

 

Read more:

Five Productive Ways To Use Chatbots To Make Your Life Easier

Customs iPhone iPhone smuggler iPhone smuggling latest tech news pakistan customs Phone smuggling tech news
Avatar
Written by Abdullah Shahid
Profile
Tesla employee union

Tesla Workers Unionize in NewYork for Better Pay and Job Security

in Electric Cars, News, Technology
Feb 14, 2023  ·  
AI Music David Guetta

Musician David Guetta says AI is the Future of Music

in News, Technology
Feb 14, 2023  ·  

China’s First Home-Grown Cruise Ship Is Almost 90% Completed: It’s Cables Could Span The Entire World

in News, Technology
Feb 14, 2023  ·  
Up Next:AI Music David Guetta Musician David Guetta says AI is the Future of Music