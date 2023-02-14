Custom Officials Catch iPhone Smuggler Red Handed in Karachi

According to custom officials, iPhones worth over 20 million were confiscated at the Jinnah international airport

Custom officials, present at the Jinnah International Airport, arrested an iPhone smuggler on Monday and confiscated phones worth over Rs. 20 million.

Syed Irfan Ali, a customs spokesperson said that the smuggler named Muhammad Arshad Khan, was passing through the International Arrival lounge after arriving at the airport from USA-Dubai-Karachi flight EK-602, when he got arrested on suspicion by customs officials.

The customs official then went on to search Khan’s luggage, where they found a large amount of mobile phones. Khan’s bag included a total of 52 iPhones.

This included a number of different phones from Apple’s latest release. This included one iPhone 14 Pro Max, one iPhone 14, one iPhone 14 Plus, and five iPhone 14 Pros.

The total value of all mobile phones in Khan’s bag amounted to around Rs 22,300,000. Taxes on all these devices amounted to around Rs. 6,614,412.

Custom officials then went on to file an FIR against the suspect and further investigation on the matter is currently underway.

