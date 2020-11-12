Cyber Crime Control Wing’ for Secure Ehsaas Payments a Priority says Dr. Sania Nishtar

In the 43rd board meeting of Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) at the BISP headquarters under the chair of the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Dr. Sania Nisthar expressed the need to accelerate the efforts being made to protect Ehsaas payments from cyber attacks by establishing a dedicated Cyber Crime Control Wing.

In the meeting, she said, “Cyber Crime Transparency is personally a priority for me; a multipronged effort is underway to ensure fast-tracked action in this regard.”

The meeting was held to discuss a 19-point agenda including the expansion of Ehsaas Nashonuma, the opening of mobile wallets for Ehsaas One Woman One Account initiative, the establishment of Cyber Crime Control Wing, agreement with NADRA to ensure easy payments to next of kins under Ehsaas Kafaalat, the constitution of steering committees for Ehsaas Nashonuma and Ehsaas Talemi-Wazaef and accident insurance coverage for monitoring teams of Ehsaas Talemi-Wazaef.

Dr. Sania Nishtar along with Ehsaas officials also met with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) team on 11 November 2020 to discuss options for collaboration between Ehsaas and ADB in the future.

Pleased to connect with @ADB_HQ team led by Shixin Chen, VP Operations 1 and @XiaohongYang to discuss options for collaboration in the future.#Ehsaas #EhsaasPartnership #EhsaasSabKa pic.twitter.com/htE6jLNZeu — Sania Nishtar (@SaniaNishtar) November 12, 2020

A meeting was held between Ehsaas and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to discuss the possible transition of Ehsaas digital payment system to the SBP led Micropayment Gateway.

