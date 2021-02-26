Daewoo Express Pakistan has signed an MoU with the Chinese company Skywell Automobiles and Swiss company Hitachi ABB Power Grids in historical development. The signing ceremony was graced by the governor of Punjab, Chaudhary Sarwar, and envoys from South Korea, Switzerland, and Japan.

According to a press release, the signatory companies will be collaborating to introduce electric buses among other electric vehicles while also working to develop charging infrastructure for the electric vehicles in Pakistan. The project will be executed in two phases, including the provision of state-of-the-art electric buses and the setting up of manufacturing plants, respectively.

The governor of Punjab, Chaudhary Sarwar, in a tweet, said that Punjab is taking the lead in the implementation of the Electric vehicles policy introduced earlier, and the latest initiative will be a win-win in the perspective of climate change.

#Punjab is keen to take a lead in the implementation of #ElectricVehicles policy as this will help tackle the air pollution in Lahore. Every city with EV buses will see a major improvement in #AirQuality . Electrification of transport will be a win-win for #ClimateChange 3/3 — Mohammad Sarwar (@ChMSarwar) February 25, 2021

The development is part of the government’s larger vision to introduce electric vehicles and lessen the reliance on conventional cars per the globally implemented measures to tackle climate change. It is to be noted that Pakistan passed the electric vehicle policy earlier this year.

Read More: Electric Vehicle Policy set to be integrated with the Automotive Industry