Electric Vehicle Policy set to be integrated with the Automotive Industry

To ensure the Government’s vision of a “Clean Green Pakistan”, the Ministry of Industries and Production has brought about a policy of integration of the Automotive Industry with the Electric Vehicle Policy which was presided in a meeting with the Chairman of the Engineering Development Board.

The policies focused on reducing prices and increasing exports as well as innovation in the transportation industry. However, the policies of this integration also stress upon ensuring that the locally manufactured vehicles are up to par with the international quality benchmarks through the adoption of UNECE’s WP-29 regulations.

Manufacturing and deployment of such vehicles will hyper focus towards ensuring customer satisfaction. Moreover, the Secretary of the Automotive Industry Development Committee (AIDC) stressed upon shifting the resources of the vehicles from fossil fuels to environment friendly electric vehicles. This further escalated to ensuring that 2-3 wheelers and heavy commercial vehicles properly shift to the EV policy.

Moreover, the EV policy implementation for four wheelers which were not implemented, despite of approval, are now being slowly going through implementation.

The Chairman of EDB stressed upon a pricing range mechanism for the Electric Vehicles rather than pricing based on random percentage valuation as the prices vary from less than PKR 1 million to PKR 10 million.

This led to a final decision of overseeing the EV policy with public and private stakeholders while keeping EDB in consultation.