Daraz female seller from Sialkot earns up to Rs 20 million a year selling mobile phones

Fauzia, a 36-year-old housewife from Hyderabad, generated Rs 20 million through her online store on Daraz in 2019. Dealing in mobile phones, including the latest models such as Samsung Galaxy A30, Fauzia has been selling on Daraz since 2018.

“By becoming a business owner, I have been able to access new avenues of income,” Fauzia said about her experience working with the platform.

Daraz, the leading online marketplace in the country, is focused on empowering a growing, nation-wide community of female sellers to establish and scale their online ventures. With access to free-of-cost education and training, hundreds of female business owners have been able to set up their stores on the platform, reach customers across the country and tap into new streams of income. This women’s day, Daraz is renewing its promise to continue efforts towards the empowerment of its female seller base.

The platform’s aim is to make it easy for women entrepreneurs to digitize their businesses and, over the next year, Daraz is set to launch a program tailored to their requirements. The measures Daraz will undertake in the ambit of this program will include helping female sellers with the packaging and delivery of their orders. Daraz will also provide them with further technical knowledge to gain increased visibility on the platform.

“Our aim is to contribute to the growth of our existing female sellers and to make it easy for more female entrepreneurs, small-and-medium business owners, and manufacturers to start their online businesses. By empowering women across the country, we can fuel the growth of Pakistan’s eCommerce landscape and create tangible change in society,” Ammar Hassan, Chief Marketing Officer, Daraz Pakistan.

