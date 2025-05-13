DeepSeek App outage disrupts Users, now partially Restored

A major DeepSeek app outage on May 13 left hundreds of thousands of users unable to access the platform, with the issue trending second on Weibo’s hot search list. Users widely reported that the AI app was stuck in a continuous loading loop, rendering it unusable.

According to a report by PANews, DeepSeek’s internal team acknowledged the disruption and assured users they were actively working on a fix. The team urged users to retry accessing the service later.

The company has since updated its official service status page, confirming that the dialogue functions on both the app and web platforms have been restored. However, DeepSeek also cautioned that some users may still face intermittent issues when trying to access their conversation history.

The DeepSeek app outage highlights the growing dependency on AI-driven platforms and the widespread impact of even brief service disruptions. As user demand surges, maintaining consistent uptime remains a critical challenge for developers of advanced AI tools.