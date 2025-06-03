Did Google One Subscription Prices Double In Pakistan Yet Again

Google has significantly raised the prices of its Google One cloud storage 2 TB annual plan in Pakistan. The change comes two months after Google had decided to jack up One prices on all plans. The Basic plan now costs Rs. 419 per month, up from Rs. 219 in March 2025. Annual subscribers will pay Rs. 4,199 instead of Rs. 2,099 on the same Basic plan.







This change was part of a global pricing update affecting over 15 countries, including Nigeria, Indonesia, and Türkiye. Back then, Google attributed the hike to increased costs in maintaining secure and reliable cloud infrastructure.

However, now there is a quiet increase in prices of an already costly package. Google notified the 2TB subscribers with a quiet email, causing major stir. The initial price for a 2TB annual package was a whopping PKR 10,999. Google has now more than doubled it to be 20,999/. Naturally, users took to social media with the screenshots of the email to complain.

Google One Price Increase Pakistan: User Reactions and Alternatives

Many social media discourses express frustration over the sudden increase. Some are considering alternatives like OneDrive or offline storage solutions. Others also suggest that there needs to be proper cloud storage that is locally accessible. One user took his frustration out on r/PakistaniTech as:







Comment

byu/ibtisam-shahid-kh from discussion

inPakistaniTech

However, some users note that even with the increase, One remains competitively priced compared to other services. Features like seamless integration with Google Photos and Gmail continue to offer value.

Despite the price jump, it seems like One’s convenience and features keep it as a preferred choice for many.

About Price Increase in March 2025

The price adjustments were not isolated to Pakistan in Pakistan. Countries like Nigeria have seen similar increases, with the 100GB plan doubling in price. However, this time, it seems that the price of a single package has increased for one country.

Google cites rising operational costs as the primary reason for the global price hike. This includes expenses related to data center maintenance and service improvements. This time, there has not been an official announcement or clarification.

While the increases are substantial, Google always emphasizes its commitment to providing secure and reliable cloud storage services worldwide.