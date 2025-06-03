By AbdulWasay ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Did Google One Subscription Prices Double In Pakistan Yet Again

Google has significantly raised the prices of its Google One cloud storage 2 TB annual plan in Pakistan. The change comes two months after Google had decided to jack up One prices on all plans. The Basic plan now costs Rs. 419 per month, up from Rs. 219 in March 2025. Annual subscribers will pay Rs. 4,199 instead of Rs. 2,099 on the same Basic plan.



This change was part of a global pricing update affecting over 15 countries, including Nigeria, Indonesia, and Türkiye. Back then, Google attributed the hike to increased costs in maintaining secure and reliable cloud infrastructure.

However, now there is a quiet increase in prices of an already costly package. Google notified the 2TB subscribers with a quiet email, causing major stir. The initial price for a 2TB annual package was a whopping PKR 10,999. Google has now more than doubled it to be 20,999/. Naturally, users took to social media with the screenshots of the email to complain.

Google One Price Increase Pakistan: User Reactions and Alternatives

Many social media discourses express frustration over the sudden increase. Some are considering alternatives like OneDrive or offline storage solutions. Others also suggest that there needs to be proper cloud storage that is locally accessible. One user took his frustration out on r/PakistaniTech as:



Comment
byu/ibtisam-shahid-kh from discussion
inPakistaniTech

However, some users note that even with the increase, One remains competitively priced compared to other services. Features like seamless integration with Google Photos and Gmail continue to offer value.

Despite the price jump, it seems like One’s convenience and features keep it as a preferred choice for many.

About Price Increase in March 2025

The price adjustments were not isolated to Pakistan in Pakistan. Countries like Nigeria have seen similar increases, with the 100GB plan doubling in price. However, this time, it seems that the price of a single package has increased for one country.

Google cites rising operational costs as the primary reason for the global price hike. This includes expenses related to data center maintenance and service improvements. This time, there has not been an official announcement or clarification.

While the increases are substantial, Google always emphasizes its commitment to providing secure and reliable cloud storage services worldwide.

Google, google one, Google Play
AbdulWasay

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Mysterious Whistleblower Exposes Major Ransomware Kingpins

Mysterious Whistleblower Exposes Major Ransomware Kingpins

Nadra Revises B Form Application Fees For June 2025

NADRA Revises B-Form Application Fees for June 2025

The Dark Side Of Ai Chatbots Misinformation Rule Breaking

The Dark Side of AI Chatbots: Misinformation & Rule Breaking

Tiktok Resumes Normal Service After Late Night Glitch

TikTok Recovers from Monday Night Outage

New Dungeons Dragons Video Game Announced By Giant Skull

New Dungeons & Dragons Video Game Announced by Giant Skull

Sindh Rolls Out Pink Ev Scooters For Women And 2 1 Million Free Houses

Sindh Rolls Out Pink EV Scooters for Women and 2.1 Million Free Houses

Imf Rejects Fbrs Tax Relief Plans For Property Tobacco And Beverages

Govt Secures Tax Relief for Salaried Class in IMF Budget Talks

Karachi Sets Launch Date For Double Decker Buses

Karachi Sets Launch Date for Double-Decker Buses

Pakistan Crypto Council Sets Up Committee For Digital Asset Regulations

Pakistan Crypto Council Sets Up Committee for Digital Asset Regulations

Whatsapp Ios Update You Can Now Copy Specific Chat Chunks

WhatsApp iOS Update: You Can Now Copy Specific Chat Chunks

Punjab Proposes Major Hike In Vehicle Registration Fees

Punjab Proposes Major Hike in Vehicle Registration Fees

Openais Ipod Inspired Ai Device Coming Soon

OpenAI’s iPod-Inspired AI Device Coming Soon!

Microsoft Bing Launches Free Ai Video Creator Powered By Sora

Microsoft Bing Launches Free AI Video Creator Powered by Sora