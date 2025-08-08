A controversial Dipitt advertisement featuring Pakistan’s founder, Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, has sparked nationwide criticism. The AI-generated image, allegedly shared on the sauce brand’s official accounts, showed Jinnah eating food with a bottle of Dipitt’s chilli garlic sauce on the table. Soon after the post began circulating on social media, users accused the brand of disrespecting a national figure for commercial gain. Following the backlash, the ad was deleted, but the brand has not issued any public statement.

The screenshot of the now-deleted ad spread quickly on various platforms. Social media users condemned the use of Quaid-e-Azam in promotional content, calling it inappropriate and tone-deaf.

One Facebook user described the campaign as “edgy” but “not smart.” Another called it “ignorant, tone-deaf, and downright shameful.” Some expressed disappointment, urging brands to respect national figures. “You don’t mess with Quaid-e-Azam,” wrote one user.

Criticism also targeted the marketing strategy. A commenter stated, “This is what happens when brands forcefully and desperately integrate their products into any occasion.” They added that brand managers should learn that “not every product needs to be integrated forcefully into every event.”

Others stressed the importance of respecting historical figures. “Everything isn’t funny,” wrote one user. “He is a respectable man and should be respected. He is a man of honor.”

Dipitt’s official Instagram page has over 22,000 followers. The brand often posts humorous and edgy content inspired by pop culture. Many of its ads use AI tools to link products to major events in Pakistan. Despite the criticism, Dipitt has remained silent on the matter, leaving social media users awaiting an official response.