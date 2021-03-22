News, Social Media

Donald Trump plans to launch a social network in a few months

Usman Aslam

Donald Trump has recently hinted that he is looking to launch his own social media platform ever since Facebook and Twitter kicked him out. It has been rumored that those plans are now set in motion.

According to Deadline, Jason Miller mentioned that the former president would be launching his own social media service in “two to three months”. There weren’t any specifics on how the platform would be like but Miller mentioned that it would “redefine the game” and attract tens of millions of people.

If the service goes forward as claimed, it might appeal to conservatives who believe mainstream social networks are biased against right-wing ideologies. Alternatives like Parler and MeWe have enjoyed a surge of new users as some conservative supporters look for platforms with little to no moderation.

However, it is to be noted that Shopify and Strip dropped their business agreement with Trump since even major cloud providers such as Amazon and Microsoft might be reluctant to provide support to Trump’s social media platform. This was primarily due to the upset caused by the US Capitol riot. Hence, Trump may have to rely on smaller or foreign tech partners, and there’s no guarantee those can scale to the volumes the ex-president thinks he’ll get.

