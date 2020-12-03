DRAP launches online application system for pharmaceutical companies

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has launched an online application management system to automate and speed up the process for pharmaceutical manufacturers. This system will also ensure quality and promise accountability and transparency for the consumers.

The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services, Regulation, and Coordination, Dr Faisal Sultan announced the launch of the system of Wednesday. The system has been developed by DRAP with support from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The system, named the Pakistan Integrated Regulatory Information Management System (PIRIMS), will ensure that DRAP is well connected to pharmaceutical companies and other applicants.

The system will support Common Technical Document (CTD) submission and other international standards. Quality assurance, online inspection of the pharmaceutical companies, adverse drug reaction reporting, and market surveillance for other competitor pharmaceutical companies may also be done by DRAP via this system.

The Special Advisor, in his speech, mentioned that these kinds of systems fit in line with PM Khan’s vision for more transparent and efficient authorities. He further remarked that prices can also be driven down if the process for these companies becomes easier.

“We cannot ensure quality and affordable medicines as long as we do not make things easy for the industry. Now companies will be able to trace the applications and ultimately the general public will be the beneficiary as they will get quality medicines.”

The portal can serve as a very powerful tool as it links many steps linked to applying with DRAP. Pharmaceutical companies and other applicants can apply, register, get licensed, go through inspection services, and also do post-market surveillance from within this portal.

Applicants will be able to apply through this portal. They can also view the status and the real-time progress of their applications, without going through the hassle of visiting the offices.

