Dubai is Building the World’s First 3D Printed Mosque

Dubai’s Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) is currently working on building the world’s first official 3D printing mosque. This project of first 3D printed mosque will be completed by the year 2025, with a huge area approximately for 600 worshippers.

This mosque will be constructed within Bur Dubai, an ancient area of UAE, as per the sources of IACAD. The whole procedure of 3D printing will require 4 months and the time required for fixing the important facilities is going to be 12 additional months.

As to build the mosque by producing less waste, it is decided to use a mixture of raw material and concrete. Now while talking about the allotted labor we come across the news of 3 workers having control over a 3D printer, which is efficient enough to print 2 square meters, that too within an hour.

Al Shaibani, the director of IACAD’s engineering division, claimed that the cost of this 3D printed mosque will be 30% more than that required to build a normal mosque.

However, IACAD and Dubai Municipality officials are still in discussion regarding the approval of this 3D mosque’s design.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the owner of renowned Dubai, presented the “Dubai 3D printing strategy” in 2016. The main aim behind this was to transform emirates into a tech giant by the year 2030.

Dubai has been massively invested in 3D printing technology and has made changes in its construction laws. It now has a goal of 3D printing 25% of all new construction in Dubai.

