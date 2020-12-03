Dutch tech company to establish desalination plant in Karachi

The Amsterdam Waste Environmental Consultancy and Technology Company (AWECT) has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Pakistan government to set up a billion dollar waste to energy and desalination plant in Karachi.

Signed between and AWECT Netherlands and Pakistan Island Development Authority (PIDA), the MoU represents and agreement between the two parties whereby the Dutch company will invest $1 billion in a waste to energy and desalination plant to be built on Bundai Island, Karachi.

According to the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, this is the first step towards sustainable development with low emission technology of Netherlands in renewable energy.

The project is poised to utilize Karachi’s maritime resource and enable the city to benefit from clean drinking water and renewable energy.

The ceremony was attended by Federal Minister Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi, Ambassador of Netherlands HE Wouter Plomp, Secretary Maritime Affairs Rizwan Ahmed, and Country representative Pakistan for AWECT Netherlands Sohail Kokab.

At the ceremony, Chairman PIDA Imran Amin signed the MoU with CEO AWECT Netherlands Evert Lichtenbelt.

The Dutch company provides services for Waste-to-Energy (WtE) projects and consults governments on strategies for waste management in a circular society.

