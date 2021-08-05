News, Technology

e-Pay Punjab Collects Record Rs.5 Billion Revenue In July 2021

e-Pay Punjab achieved yet another milestone in July 2021 by collecting a staggering revenue of PKR 4.95 Billion+ through 1 Million+ transaction. The highest amount of revenue was collected through Token Tax which alone was PKR 2 Billion+.

This was shared during a progress review meeting during which Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Azfar Manzoor stated that e-pay is facilitating the citizens, especially during the ongoing pandemic. Citizens are able to make tax payments from the comfort of their homes while practicing social distancing.

e-Pay Punjab is a flagship project of PITB launched in collaboration with the Punjab Finance Department. Automation of the online tax payment system through e-Pay Punjab has improved government collections, plugged leakages, increased financial inclusion, and brought transparency.

