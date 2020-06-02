Easypaisa partners with Ruba Digital (Pvt.) Ltd. to Digitize Payment Collection

Easypaisa, the country’s leading branchless banking solution and Ruba Digital (Pvt.) Ltd. (RD), the largest and fastest growing electronic multi-brand retail chain network in Pakistan have recently collaborated to digitize the process of payment collection from RD customers. It is another milestone in Easypaisa’s journey of bringing convenient digital financial solutions to users through partnerships with prominent organizations in the country.

This newly formed partnership will allow customers of RD to pay their monthly installments seamlessly through the Easypaisa App. The agreement was signed by Khurram Malik, Head of Easypaisa, Telenor Microfinance Bank and Waseem Afridi, Chief Executive of Ruba Digital (Pvt.) Ltd.

Speaking on the development, Khurram Malik, Head of Easypaisa, Telenor Microfinance Bank, said: “Digital payments are paving the way for future transactions and enabling greater financial inclusion amongst the masses in this country. We believe in creating unique opportunities for all individuals to reap the benefits of an easily accessible and a rapidly evolving digital ecosystem so that they can add more simplicity and convenience into their personal and professional lives. Through this partnership with Ruba Digital, we are taking another leap towards achieving this objective.”

Adding his opinion, RD Chief Executive, Waseem Afridi stated: “We have always believed in facilitating our customers by offering quality products, best services and relaxation in payment through offering hire purchase system. This is why we have always been keen in integrating technology with digitalization and modernization. Now with the support of Easypaisa, our customers will be able to easily repay their instalments with comfort from anywhere in Pakistan. It saves their time and money. Taking small steps to make people’s lives easier makes a big difference.”

Easypaisa is Pakistan’s leading mobile financial services provider. With millions of customers across the country, the organization is now partnering with various entities to accept digital payments and also disburse funds on their behalf. It is a hallmark for Easypaisa to enable the financially neglected masses in achieving autonomy to grow and become financially inclusive.

