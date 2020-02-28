EasyTickets to Launch “BUS KAR DO” 1-Rupee Bus Ticket Campaign First Time in Pakistan

EasyTickets – Pakistan’s Number 1 e-ticketing app for buses, movies and events tickets, is launching Pakistan’s first 1-Rupee bus ticket campaign under the name of BUS KAR DO. Using this campaign, the bus tickets customers of EasyTickets will be able to buy tickets on any routes across Pakistan in just 1 Rupee.

This amazing discount offer is starting with effect from March 1st 2020 and will remain valid till the ticket supplies last. Since this is going to be a limited time offer, the tickets are expected to sell like hot cakes right from the launch day.

Below are the steps to avail the offer:

Download the EasyTickets app. Select your desired bus operator, source, destination, schedule, and proceed to check-out. Enter the promo code “ BUSKARDO ” on final payment screen. Pay the amount through any of the 9 available payment methods. Once the payment is done, an e-ticket will be generated on your smartphone – that would be your final ticket! Visit bus terminal & claim your printed ticket upon showing your e-ticket. WhatsApp your printed ticket picture received from the bus counter at 0332-1422241. Cashback amount will be added into your EasyTickets wallet within 24 hours.

Each EasyTickets user will be able to purchase a maximum of 1 bus ticket and maximum discount offered is Rs.1000. Moreover, the offer can only be availed using the EasyTickets App.

While talking about the discount campaign, Muhammad Imran, Project Head at EasyTickets said, “We have always tried our level best to make e-ticketing seamless and convenient for our valued customers across Pakistan. The 1 Rupee Bus Ticket campaign is a part of our efforts to make intercity traveling super convenient and affordable for all. We intend to surprise our valued customers with many such campaigns in the future as well.”

EasyTickets has grown beyond expectations to become the #1 ticketing platform in Pakistan, selling almost a million tickets in the year 2019, with a run-rate of 2,500 paperless digital tickets a day. The portal currently has more than 25 bus operators, 30 cinemas and all major events officially onboard. All tickets purchased via EasyTickets are digitally paid and instantly digitally delivered with no courier or cash-on-delivery delays. A QR code based e-ticket is displayed in the EasyTickets mobile app and also sent via email and SMS to customers. EasyTickets’ self-service kiosks are placed at accessible locations inside the cinemas and events, allowing users to print their tickets within seconds by simply scanning the QR code.

Ever since its inception, EasyTickets has been digitizing the ticketing industry in Pakistan through its strategic partnerships with bus companies, cinemas, event organizers and banks across the country. It’s integrations with some of the leading payment gateways like HBL, HBL Konnect, MyABL, MyABL Wallet, JazzCash, SimSim, Keenu, UBL Omni and many more are a testament to the fact that EasyTickets has been at the forefront of the e-ticketing revolution in Pakistan.

To claim your discount, download your EasyTickets App Now and use promo code “BUSKARDO” while paying for the ticket.

Further details on the campaign can be viewed here:

https://www.easytickets.pk/offers/more/6LAB4

