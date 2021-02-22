Election commission to get e-voting technology soon: Fawad Chaudhry

According to Federal Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry, the Election Commission of Pakistan will soon have its hands on electronic voting technology.

As reported by Geo News, the minister made this announcement during a press conference in Daska. Federal Minister for Information Shibli Faraz and Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan were also present.

The development is in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision to introduce an e-voting system in the next general elections to ensure impartiality and transparency.

According to details, the Science and Technology Ministry has developed the e-voting technology in collaboration with the National Institute of Electronics (NIE), National University of Science and Technology (NUST), and COMSATS University.

Last week, PM Imran Khan had ordered concerned authorities to expedite efforts to introduce the e-voting system during a cabinet meeting.

In November 2020, PM Imran Khan had announced electoral reforms for free and fair elections in the country.

The reforms included an e-voting system for general elections, open balloting through a show of hands during Senate elections, and allowing overseas Pakistanis to cast their votes so that they could become part of the democratic process as well.