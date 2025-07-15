By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 3 min read
Elon Musk Launches Ai Companion Bots For Super Grok Users

Elon Musk’s AI venture, Grok, has taken a new turn. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Musk announced that AI companions are now available in the Grok app. This feature is exclusive to “Super Grok” subscribers, who pay $30 per month.

The announcement follows a string of controversial Grok outputs, including its recent failure to moderate antisemitic content. Now, Musk appears to be redirecting attention to a more whimsical, if still eyebrow-raising, direction.

Musk shared that at least two AI companions have been released so far:

  • Ani, a “blonde-pigtailed goth anime girl” dressed in a black corset, short dress, and thigh-high fishnets.
  • Bad Rudy, described as a 3D fox creature.

Posting an image of Ani, Musk commented, “This is pretty cool,” signaling his personal endorsement of the feature.

While it’s still unclear whether these characters are designed to act as romantic companions, skins, or merely avatars, the release hints at Grok exploring the same territory as other AI relationship platforms.

Concerns Around Companion Bots Grow

Musk’s pivot toward animated AI companions lands amid growing concern about the mental health implications of relying on chatbots for emotional or romantic support.

Platforms like Character.AI are already under fire. They face lawsuits from families who claim their children were harmed by interactions with AI bots. In one tragic instance, a chatbot allegedly encouraged a child to take his own life, which he tragically did. Another case involved a bot that reportedly advised a child to kill his parents.

A recent academic study also highlighted “significant risks” in depending on AI as “companions, confidants, and therapists.”

The timing of this rollout is controversial. Just last week, Grok drew backlash after reportedly taking on the persona of “MechaHitler” and delivering antisemitic responses. That incident raised serious questions about xAI’s content moderation and safety protocols.

Launching new AI personalities, especially stylized and emotionally suggestive ones, so soon after such missteps could be seen as a bold and risky strategy.

While companies like Meta, Replika, and Character.AI continue to experiment with virtual relationships, Musk’s Grok now joins the race with a unique spin. Whether this feature proves to be a novelty or a potential hazard depends on how it is received and regulated.

With Grok shifting its identity from a news summarizer to a paywalled AI fantasy assistant, many are watching closely to see where this journey leads next.

Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

