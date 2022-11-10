Elon Musk’s Overseas Links are ‘Worthy of Being Looked at’ says Joe Biden

Biden concerns arise from the participation of a Saudi Prince in the Twitter buyout

United States (US) President Joe Biden says that Elon Musk’s relationship with other countries and its influence on his newly acquired platform is something that should be looked into.

Recently Elon Musk got hands on Twitter and this news is all over the Internet nowadays. Alongside other investors, a Saudi prince also provided funds for the Elon Musk Twitter takeover. With it, rumors have sparked that he might face pressure from different countries for controlling online speech.

Joe Biden, the US president, on wednesday said that according to him a check must be kept on Elon Musk’s relationship with other countries.

At a news conference Joe Biden was asked if he thinks Elon Musk is a threat to national security and if his acquisition of Twitter with the help of a Saudi Arabian conglomerate must be investigated by the US government.

Joe Biden said “I think that Elon Musk’s Cooperation and/or technical relationships with other countries is worthy of being looked at.”

He continued “Whether he is doing anything inappropriate, I’m not suggesting that. I’m suggesting they’re worthy of being looked at.”

The White House claimed that uprising reports of last month about United States planning of introducing a national security review for some of Musk’s Ventures in which Twitter was also included, are fake and no such measures are being taken.

Since Elon Musk has purchased Twitter tons of concerns are rising up, claiming that Musk is likely to face pressure from various countries trying to control online speech.

Elon Musk is the CEO of a major electric vehicle company named Tesla, a space research company named SpaceX, founder of the boring company, co-founder of Neuralink and OpenAI and has now become the new owner of world’s biggest microblogging platform ‘Twitter’.

Read more:

Focusing on Problems Versus Focusing on Solutions; Burhan Mirza Settles the Debate with a Solution-Focused Argument