By Manik Aftab ⏐ 29 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Elon Musks Xai Releases Grok 2 5 As Open Source Model

Elon Musk’s AI company, xAI, has officially released its Grok 2.5 model as open source, a move that adds momentum to the global shift toward transparency in artificial intelligence. Musk also confirmed that Grok 3 will be made publicly available within the next six months.

The decision to make Grok 2.5 open source follows last year’s release of Grok 1, positioning xAI among major players promoting wider access to advanced AI tools. The move highlights the growing importance of open-source technology in accelerating innovation and collaboration across the industry.

Earlier this year, OpenAI launched two open-source models for the first time since GPT-2, signaling a shift in its strategy. Meta, meanwhile, has been consistent in releasing its Llama series under open licenses, setting an example among Western AI companies. In Asia, tech giants like Alibaba and DeepSeek have also drawn global attention by unveiling their own open-source models, putting pressure on competitors to follow suit.

Analysts note that this release underscores the rising recognition that open models can democratize AI access and challenge closed, proprietary systems. By embracing this trend, Musk’s xAI is positioning itself to play a central role in shaping the future of artificial intelligence.

However, xAI has faced controversy. Its Grok chatbot recently came under fire after a “share” button exposed hundreds of thousands of private user conversations. The flaw generated unique URLs that became accessible through search engines like Google and Bing, raising serious privacy concerns.

