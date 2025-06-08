ISLAMABAD – Engro Connect has completed the acquisition of all 10,500 telecom towers owned and managed by Jazz in a deal valued at $560 million. Approved by the Competition Commission of Pakistan and the Islamabad High Court, this transaction marks the first time a major operator in Pakistan has divested its entire tower infrastructure.







Under the agreement, Jazz’s tower management subsidiary, Deodar, will transfer ownership of its cell‑site towers to Engro Connect, a subsidiary of Engro Corp. Jazz will continue to use these towers under a long‑term rental arrangement, paying site rent to Engro Connect for the cell equipment installed at each location.

Prior to the sale, Jazz operated approximately 14,500 towers nationwide, while independent tower companies—including Engro Enfrashare and Edotco—managed the remaining infrastructure. The entry of Saudi‑based TAWAL Pakistan as a fourth “towerco” underscores the growing trend of specialised tower management in Pakistan’s telecom sector. Towercos assume responsibilities for taxes, power supply, generator upkeep, and security, allowing operators to focus on service delivery.

Speaking on the transaction, Jazz CEO Aamir Ibrahim said, “As we pivot to a digital‑first future, this milestone enables us to remain asset‑light while doubling down on what we do best—delivering impactful, tech‑driven solutions for Pakistan’s evolving needs.” He added that Jazz intends to expand its offerings in fintech, cloud services, entertainment, and digital health.

Industry observers note that Pakistan now hosts around 50,000 telecom towers, and as towerco adoption accelerates, operators are likely to offload more infrastructure. A senior official at the Ministry of Information Technology predicts consolidation in urban centres alongside network expansion into underserved regions. However, analysts believe that rival operators Telenor and Ufone may delay similar moves until their ongoing merger receives regulatory clearance.







Beyond traditional voice and data services, tower companies are emerging as critical hubs for optical‑fibre networks, with internet service providers leasing fibre‑route access from tower operators. As Pakistan’s digital ecosystem grows, the towerco model is set to play a pivotal role in supporting both mobile and fixed‑line broadband expansion.