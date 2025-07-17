Epic Games Forces Fortnite Cheaters To Post Public Apologies Once Again

In a bold new step against online cheating, Epic Games is now making Fortnite cheaters issue public apologies as part of legal settlements. The move is part of the company’s broader effort to protect the integrity of the game and send a message to those who try to gain unfair advantages.

We took legal action against two people who cheated and broke our rules: One sold and used cheats and the other carried out cyber attacks on content creators who were livestreaming gameplay (aka: DDoS attacks). Both have been ordered to stop these activities and are banned from… — Epic Games Newsroom (@EpicNewsroom) July 14, 2025

According to a recent report by The Express Tribune, players who were caught using illegal software to cheat in Fortnite were not only banned but also legally compelled to admit guilt. These cheaters, mostly based in the U.S. and Europe, signed court-enforced agreements that included statements like:

“I regret cheating in Fortnite and will not do it again.”

These apologies have been posted publicly online. Sometimes these apologies also appear on forums such as Reddit or personal websites, making the embarrassment part of the punishment.

Legal Action Against Fortnite Cheaters Isn’t New for Epic

Epic Games has a history of taking legal action against cheaters and cheat developers. The company previously filed lawsuits against multiple individuals who created or sold aimbots, wall hacks, and other exploits for Fortnite. In the past, some cases have ended with heavy fines, while others required the offenders to promise never to cheat again or face future legal consequences.

The public apology approach is a new twist that combines legal deterrence with public accountability.

Why Epic Is Doing This

With over 400 million registered players and a massive in-game economy, cheating in Fortnite can ruin competitive balance and damage the experience for millions. By forcing cheaters to publicly own up to their actions, Epic hopes to:

Deter future cheaters

Educate younger players about the consequences

Protect its growing esports community

A spokesperson for Epic Games said the company is “committed to fair play” and will continue pursuing cheaters legally when necessary.