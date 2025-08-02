By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Epic Games Store Coming To Google Play After Court Win

Now, you can play Fortnite through Epic Games’ own app store. Well, sort of.

The Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has upheld a 2023 jury verdict. The court confirmed that Google’s control of the Play Store and in-app billing violates antitrust laws. It denied Google’s challenge and lifted the temporary stay. Epic Games can now launch its own store within the Play Store ecosystem.

Epic Games Store: CEO Celebrates Victory

CEO Tim Sweeney called the ruling a “total victory” on X. He confirmed that the Epic Games Store for Android will soon launch on the Play Store. Users will no longer need to sideload or rely on workarounds.

What Changes Now: Android Opens Up

The court has ordered Google to allow rival app stores on Android devices. Google must also ban exclusive payment systems and unlink Play Store access from OEM agreements. These changes will stay in effect for at least three years. Google plans to appeal the decision further, possibly to the Supreme Court.

Why Epic Game Store Turns Heads

Until now, Android users were mostly stuck with the Play Store. They had to use Google’s payment system, which charges a 30 percent commission. Epic promotes a different model with a 12 percent fee and fewer restrictions.

Based on the recent court ruling, Android users will get easier access to Epic’s store. Titles like Fortnite, Fall Guys, and Rocket League Sideswipe  will be offered through the Epic Games Store, which will be accessible via the Play Store, not hosted directly by it.

Google claims the ruling threatens user security and stifles innovation. It also warns of damage to the Android ecosystem. Company officials say ongoing appeals will defend these interests. But with the ruling already in effect, the momentum has shifted toward more app store competition.

The Bigger Picture

Epic’s win is part of a wider fight against tech giants. It has challenged both Apple and Google over digital storefront control. Epic already gained ground in Europe, with its store now available on iOS within the EU.

It is important to note that the court ruling requires Google to allow third-party app stores like Epic’s on Android and distribute them through the Play Store, but they operate alongside it, not fully separate from it.

Abdul Wasay

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

