Explained: Why Indian Historian Ali Khan Mahmudabad was Arrested for a Social Media Post on Pakistan

NEW DELHI: Ali Khan Mahmudabad, a political science lecturer at Ashoka University, was arrested over a Facebook post on the Pak-India war, sparking debate about free speech, academic independence, and political intolerance in India. The arrest took place on Sunday following a complaint filed by Yogesh Jatheri, General Secretary of the BJP’s youth wing in Haryana.







The controversy erupted after Mahmudabad’s May 8 post reacting to India’s military action against Pakistan, specifically Operation Sindoor, launched on May 6. His remarks drew attention to what he described as a double standard—celebrating Muslim officers in the military while ignoring violence against Muslims at home.

Mahmudabad wrote: “I am delighted to see numerous right-wing commentators praising Colonel Sophia Qureishi, but perhaps they should also equally vocally demand that the victims of mob lynchings, indiscriminate demolitions, and others who are targets of the BJP’s hate speech be safeguarded as Indian citizens.”

Colonel Qureishi, along with Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, had been leading media briefings during the operation, which involved missile and drone strikes across the border, drawing a firm response from Pakistan. The high-stakes Pak-India war tensions de-escalated with a ceasefire on May 10.

Mahmudabad’s post was flagged by the Haryana State Commission for Women, claiming it insulted female officers and incited communal tension. However, the academic clarified in a public statement on May 14 that his comments had been taken out of context.







“There is nothing at all misogynistic about my remarks,” he asserted. “The core of my message was to highlight the need to protect both civilians and soldiers. I recognized military restraint and called for equitable treatment of all citizens.”

He also criticized the legal action as an attempt to stifle political dialogue, arguing that his work has always promoted peace and constitutional values. Mahmudabad emphasized that using legal complaints to punish academic critique threatens India’s democratic foundations.

In a show of support, more than 1,200 academics and public intellectuals signed an open letter backing Mahmudabad. They praised his advocacy for secularism and peaceful discourse, affirming that his remarks honored the military’s strategic restraint.

Mahmudabad has since vowed to pursue legal recourse against those spreading defamatory claims and continues to stand by his right to freedom of speech amid ongoing scrutiny of academic voices in India.