Mobile, Social Media

Facebook finally launches Instagram Lite

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 38 sec read>

Facebook had been testing a lite version of Instagram called ‘Instagram Lite’ and now has been officially launched. This app is less data-intensive and utilizes fewer phone resources to allow users to use the service despite residing in regions having band connectivity.

Image source: Instagram

The new app is just 2MB in size and where data-rich animations and other heavy features were cut off. Moreover, the app does not consist of cube transitions, AR filters which would normally consume a lot of data. Though Instagram Lite will support GIFs and stickers that can be applied to stories.

Instagram Lite also brings in a dark mode which is smartphone users’ most requested theme which gives out a dark text to a black background with grey letters. According to Facebook, people living in communal areas and close quarters will be able to browse “more privately and not bother those around them”.

The application is available on Google’s Play Store in more than 170 countries. Moreover, Facebook promised a global rollout to all countries and regions soon.

Facebook Instagram Instagram Lite
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

Google Chrome for Android brings faster loading times

in Mobile, Technology
Mar 12, 2021  ·   28 sec read

Apple’s new privacy policy is a nightmare for Facebook

in News, Social Media
Mar 12, 2021  ·   1 min read

Concerns arise about WOMBO.AI – the “deepfake” singing app

in Social Media
Mar 11, 2021  ·   51 sec read
Up Next: ACCA topper Zara Naeem & Imran Ismail to feature on Dream Pakistan 2021 conference