Facebook Invested $23 Million For CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s Security Last Year

According to a filing by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Facebook has spent nearly $23 million last year to ensure proper security for the man behind the company Mark Zuckerberg.

A proxy in regards to the CEO’s role stated the following:

“He is synonymous with Facebook, and as a result, negative sentiment regarding our company is directly associated with, and often transferred to, Mr. Zuckerberg.”

The company’s annual review of security programs showed that the overall cost of protecting Zuckerberg and his family rose in 2020 during the pandemic situation especially during the times where cyber-attacks became more prominent.

Moreover, the proxy further highlighted that Facebook spent up to $23 million for the CEO’s personal security at his residence in addition to travel and family security. The cost of the base security was up to $13.4 million last year, while the year prior was $10.4 million.

The proxy further added the following:

“The compensation, nominating & governance committee believes that these costs are appropriate and necessary in light of the threat landscape and the fact that Mr. Zuckerberg has requested to receive only $1 in annual salary and does not receive any bonus payments, equity awards, or other incentive compensation.”

It just goes to show that when it comes to privacy and security, Zuckerberg doesn’t fool around at all as recently users had found that the man who also owns the popular messaging app WhatsApp doesn’t even use the app himself but rather considers its competitor Signal. All in all, when being one of the most well-known people in the tech ecosystem it is quite understandable that Zuckerberg wants to ensure maximum security for himself and his family.