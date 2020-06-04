Facebook’s latest feature can let people bulk delete the old posts

Facebook announced today a new feature that lets the users delete its old embarrassing posts in bulk. All users are to do is to go to the “manage activity” feature of the app and bulk select what they want to delete.

The reason behind the introduction is people often go through major life changes and sometimes the life changes let them post unnecessary information. Users are now in full control of what they are posting.

The feature Manage activity works in correspondence with the activity log and helps people in bulk selecting and mass deletion of old posts.

Here is what Facebook has to say about this new feature: “whether you are entering the job market after college or moving on from an old relationship, we know things change in people’s lives and we want to make it easy for you to curate your presence on the Facebook to more accurately reflect who you are today. That is why we are launching Manage activity to help you archive or trash old posts, all in one place.”

With the option of the archive, only the user will be able to look through the old posts whereas none of the people form the friendliest can access the posts. The deleted posts on the other hand will go to the trash where they would get deleted after 30 days automatically. Users can also delete the posts in the trash manually or the posts can also be restored before the 30 days’ time slot.

The feature will be launched later this week and users from all over the globe would be able to use it for deleting and archiving the content posted on the app of Facebook

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk