Fortnite has officially welcomed the Fantastic Four to its island in a new Marvel crossover, igniting excitement across the gaming and comic book communities.

As part of its latest update, Epic Games has introduced Mr. Fantastic (Reed Richards), Invisible Woman (Sue Storm), The Thing (Ben Grimm), and the Human Torch (Johnny Storm) as brand-new in-game skins. Each hero comes with their own cosmetics, including back bling, pickaxes, and emotes tailored to their iconic superpowers.

This collaboration is part of Fortnite’s ongoing “Marvel Takeover” strategy that started earlier this year. With the Fantastic Four now joining previously released characters like Wolverine, Iron Man, and Spider-Man, fans are getting closer to having the entire Marvel roster in one battle royale universe.

What You Get with the Fantastic Four Skins Bundle

Players can purchase each character individually or get them all together in the Fantastic Four Bundle. According to the RadioTimes report and leaks from top Fortnite insiders, the skins come with:

Stretching emote for Mr. Fantastic

Force field back bling for Invisible Woman

Rocky hammer pickaxe for The Thing

Flame burst trail for Human Torch

While the exact V-Bucks pricing may vary depending on bundles, expect each skin to cost between 1,500–2,000 V-Bucks, with the full bundle possibly discounted.

Another Marvel Win for Fortnite

The Fantastic Four Fortnite skins mark another milestone in Epic Games’ push to create a gaming multiverse. Notably, Marvel previously partnered with Fortnite on events like “Nexus War” and “Zero War,” and fans are already speculating if Doctor Doom or Galactus might follow next.

The crossover also fuels theories of a larger Marvel endgame event happening in Fortnite Chapter 5. With the current season’s theme embracing rifts, time warps, and multiverse portals, the addition of the Fantastic Four could tie directly into a multiversal threat storyline unfolding later this summer.