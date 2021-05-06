Fawad Chaudhry heaps praise on Huawei for its contribution to the ICT industry

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain met with a delegation comprising representatives from tech behemoth Huawei on Wednesday to discuss various avenues for cooperation. He also took the opportunity to appreciate the work done by the Chinese smartphone giant in the global tech space.

Led by Vice President for Middle East region Space Lee, the Huawei delegation discussed cooperation with Pakistan in the realm of digitalization and effective implementation of e-governance in the different government institutions of the country.

Fawad Chuadhry also apprised the delegation about the government’s initiative to establish a media technology university and said that Huawei’s cooperation would be welcomed in making state-of-the-art and technically well-equipped modern education institutions.

The delegation briefed the minister in detail on various investment projects being undertaken by Huawei Technologies in Pakistan. They assured the minister that Huawei would continue to introduce its secure and reliable solutions and latest technologies to Pakistan.

Furthermore, the minister appreciated Huawei’s contribution to the development of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) industry in Pakistan. He said the government’s plan for a paperless working environment is being pursued vigorously. Emphasizing the need to follow e-governance, he said all-out efforts would be made for provision of broadband and internet services aiming at a broader outreach, both for the general public and the government.