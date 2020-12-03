Fawad Chaudry launches Huawei’s revolutionary “IdeaHub” in Pakistan

Fawad Chaudhry, the Federal Minister for Science and Technology, just launched the Idea Hub. The IdeaHub is a revolutionary product by Huawei that is set to change the way projectors are used everywhere around the world.

Launched Idea Hub by ⁦@Huawei⁩ a fascinating new product that ll change Meetings and conference rooms….. pic.twitter.com/0cvpPj62cA — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) December 3, 2020

The Idea Hub boasts a sleek, contemporary, user-centric design with a slender, minimalist stand giving it the look of a next-gen product that will fit right into your new office space. It has a 4K screen with H.265 technology and 60fps that delivers a crisp, clear, smooth experience. The device even has a touch feature that lets you make your presentations interactive with your users.

Tap to share and say goodbye to cables! #Huawei IdeaHub comes with 4K and H.265 technologies to deliver crisp and life-like visuals, so now you can share your laptop screens wirelessly for flexible collaboration. Launching in #Pakistan on 3rd December. pic.twitter.com/b6jfukxT8Y — Huawei Pakistan (@HuaweiPK) November 24, 2020

It lets you directly connect your phone or laptop to it with a touch and start projecting your screen in an instant using wireless sharing.

There are three versions of the IdeaHub i.e. the IdeaHub S, the IdeaHub Enterprise and the IdeaHub Pro. Both come in two sizes (65 inches and 86 inches) with the difference of the front camera that it boasts. The Simple version has a 1080p 30 fps front camera whereas the Pro version has a 4k 30 fps camera.

Depending on the price, this may change how projectors are used since this makes the experience much more interactive and easy without needing to set up a big wall where you can display. It is even mobile so you can shift it wherever you want.

What do you think of the IdeaHub?

Image Source: technext

