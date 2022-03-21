Faysal Bank has signed an MOU with Xpence Pakistan to offer innovative financial services through Fintech Express Program

Fintech Express program offered by Faysal Bank is focused on identifying and partnering with Fintech’s and Startup’s that exhibit promising, and highly innovative technologies. Faysal Bank facilitates these companies through this program to accelerate the entire digital payment journey in collaboration with Mastercard.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Mr. Ali Waqar, Group Head Corporate and Investment Banking, FBL said, “Faysal Bank is eager to create partnerships and support EMI’s and Fintechs in Pakistan. This agreement with Xpence Pakistan shows our commitment and our drive to offer innovative and digital solutions to facilitate Fintechs and startup in Pakistan.”

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Mr. Nejib Rahman, CEO, Xpence Pakistan said,

“Xpence is excited to work with a progressive partner in Faysal Bank to help the next generation of business grow through the Naya Pakistan initiatives. Xpence is the future of smart business spending by empowering startups to take control of their finances in an intuitive all-in-one platform.”

Also present from Faysal Bank were Mr. Shaheryar Saeed Khan, Chief Digital Officer and Mr. Fahad Mirza, Head Digital Products & Channels and from Xpence were Mr. Saad Ansari, Global CEO and Mr. Abdulaziz Al-Moosa, board member.