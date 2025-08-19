By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 29 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 3 min read
Fbise

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has officially announced the date sheet for the 2nd annual matric exams of Class 9 and 10.

According to the schedule, the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part I and II exams will begin in September 2025. The first paper of Class 10 will be held on 12 September 2025, while the last paper is scheduled for 10 October 2025.

Similarly, Class 9 exams will start on 13 September 2025 and conclude on 8 October 2025. After the written exams, the practical examinations will begin on Monday, 13 October 2025.

FBISE has directed all students to carefully follow the schedule and prepare accordingly. The official notification was issued under reference No. FBISE/SSC/2nd/A/2025/3012 on 18th August 2025.

The board’s office is located at Sector H-8/4, Islamabad, and students can contact them through official numbers or email for queries.

The SSC Part I and II 2nd Annual Examinations 2025 detailed schedule is given below:

Date & Day Paper with Code (Evening Session) From 02:30 PM to 05:30 PM
12-09-2025

Friday

 1. Mathematics-II (510)

2. General Science-II (HIC) (715)

3. General Science-II (515)
13-09-2025

Saturday

 1. Chemistry-I (012)

2. Chemistry – I (old) (412)

3. General Mathematics-I (114)
14-09-2025

Sunday

 CLOSED DAY 
15-09-2025

Monday

 1. Pakistan Studies-II (606) (2 1/2 hours duration) 

2. Commercial Geography-I (025)
16-09-2025

Tuesday

 1. Mathematics-I (010)

2. Mathematics – I (old) (410)

3. General Science-I (015)
17-09-2025

Wednesday

 1. Civics-II (517)

2. Wood Working and furniture Making-II (602)
18-09-2025

Thursday

 1. Chemistry-II (512)

2. Mathematics-II (HIC) (710)

3. General Mathematics-II (614)
19-09-2025

Friday

 1. Physics-I (011)

2. Health and Physical Education-I (043)

3. Economics-I (018)

4. Physics – I (old) (411)

5. Clothing and Textile-II (532)
20-09-2025

Saturday

 1. Islamiyat-II (Compulsory) (608) (2 1/2 hours duration) 

2. Islamiyat-II (Compulsory) (HIC) (808)

3. Islamiyat-II (Compulsory) (618) (2-1/2 hours duration) 

(2-1/2 hours duration)

4. Ikhlakiyat (Ethics)-II (638) (2 1/2 hours duration) 
21-09-2025

Sunday

 CLOSED DAY
22-09-2025

Monday

 1. English-I (Compulsory) (001) 2. English Compulsory – I (old) (401)
23-09-2025

Tuesday

 1. Dress Making & Fashion Designing-I (104)

2. English-II (Compulsory) (501)

(2-1/2 hours duration) 
24-09-2025

Wednesday

 1. Islamiyat–I (Compulsory)–I (Old) (108)

2. Ikhlakiyat (Ethics)—I (138) (2 1/2 hours duration)  

(2-1/2 hours duration) 

3. Dress Making & Fashion Designing-II (604)

4. Islamiyat Compulsory – I (New) (118)  

(2-1/2 hours duration)

(2-1/2 hours duration) 
25-09-2025

Thursday

 1. Biology-II (513)

2. Art and Model Drawing-II (524) (2-1/2 hours duration)

3. Computer Science-II (541)
26-09-2025

Friday

 1. Urdu-I (Compulsory) (002)

2. Geography of Pakistan-I (in lieu of Urdu-I) (004)

3. Urdu Compulsory – I (202) (HIC)

4. Urdu Compulsory – I (old) (402)
27-09-2025

Saturday

 1. Urdu-II (Compulsory) (502)

2. Urdu-II (Compulsory) (HIC) (702)

3. Geography of Pakistan-II (in lieu of Urdu-II) (504) 
28-09-2025

Sunday

 CLOSED DAY
29-09-2025

Monday

 1. Biology-I (013)

2. Computer Science – I (old) (441)

3. Arabic-I (026)

4. Geography – II (522)

5. Computer Science-I (041)

6. Electrical Wiring-I (101) (2 1/2 hours duration) 

7. Biology I (old) (413)
30-09-2025

Tuesday

 1. Physics-II (511)

2. Art and Model Drawing-I (024) (2-1/2 hours duration) 

3. Essentials of Home Economics-I (055)

4. Arabic-II (526)

5. Geography-I (022)

6. Health & Physical Education-II (543)
01-10-2025

Wednesday

 1. Pakistan Studies-I (106) (2 1/2 hours duration) 

 2. Pakistan Studies – I (old) (A06) (2-1/2 hours duration)

 

Zohaib Shah

Tech writer passionate about the latest gadgets, AI, and digital trends. Sharing clear insights to help readers stay informed and ahead.

