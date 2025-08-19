ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has officially announced the date sheet for the 2nd annual matric exams of Class 9 and 10.

According to the schedule, the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part I and II exams will begin in September 2025. The first paper of Class 10 will be held on 12 September 2025, while the last paper is scheduled for 10 October 2025.

Similarly, Class 9 exams will start on 13 September 2025 and conclude on 8 October 2025. After the written exams, the practical examinations will begin on Monday, 13 October 2025.

FBISE has directed all students to carefully follow the schedule and prepare accordingly. The official notification was issued under reference No. FBISE/SSC/2nd/A/2025/3012 on 18th August 2025.

The board’s office is located at Sector H-8/4, Islamabad, and students can contact them through official numbers or email for queries.

The SSC Part I and II 2nd Annual Examinations 2025 detailed schedule is given below: