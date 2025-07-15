By Manik Aftab ⏐ 55 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Fbise Reveals Matric Result Date For 2025 Take

Students waiting for their Matric result date can finally mark their calendars, as the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has officially disclosed when it will announce the SSC Part I & II results.

According to the latest notification, the Matric result date for SSC Part I and II, commonly known as Class 9 and 10 exams, is set for Wednesday, July 16, 2025. The results will be declared at 1:30 PM, covering the 1st annual examinations conducted by FBISE earlier this year in March and April.

The official result ceremony will be led by Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, the Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, and will be streamed live on the FBISE’s Facebook and YouTube channels for broader access.

Students eager to check their marks on the announced Matric result date can use several options:

  • Online: Visit www.fbise.edu.pk and enter the roll number.
  • SMS: Send an SMS in the format FB [space] Roll Number to 5050.
  • Direct SMS Notification: Those who provided mobile numbers during admission will receive their results via text automatically.

For any queries, students and parents can reach out to the FBISE helpline at 111 032 473.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Ccp Imposes Rs42m Penalty On Udpl And Ibl Over Market Fixing Pact

CCP Penalties on Businesses Top Rs1 Billion in FY25

Ai To Impact 100 Of Jobs According To Nvidia Ceo

Every Job Will Evolve with AI, Says Nvidia CEO

Trump Education Department Layoffs Get Supreme Court Nod

Trump Education Department Layoffs Get Supreme Court Nod

Ark Ai Boosts Chest X Ray Accuracy In Global Health Push

Ark+ AI Boosts Chest X-Ray Accuracy in Global Health Push

Shocking Study Suggests Ai Coding Tools Are Slowing Veteran Developers By 19

Shocking Study Suggests AI Coding Tools Are Slowing Veteran Developers by 19%

National Cert Unicef Forge Strategic Partnership To Advance Child Online Protection Cop

National CERT & UNICEF Forge Strategic Partnership to Advance Child Online Protection (COP)

Honda Unveils First Locally Assembled Hr V Ehev In Pakistan

Honda Unveils First Locally Assembled HR-V e:HEV in Pakistan

Can Valorant Mobile Crush Mobile Legends In Global Showdown

Can Valorant Mobile Crush Mobile Legends in Global Showdown?

Rs750 Prize Bond Draw Result Announced July 2025 Winners List

Rs750 Prize Bond Draw Results for July Announced by National Savings

Samsung Galaxy S25 Fe Will Offer Better Charging Than S10 Lite Tablet

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Will Offer Better Charging Than S10 Lite Tablet

Google

Google Panning to Merge ChromeOS with Android

Vivo X Fold 5

Vivo X Fold 5: Top Features & Full Specs

Punjab Cracks Down On Teachers Over Matric And Intermediate Marking Errors

Punjab Teachers Face Action Over Matric and Intermediate Marking Errors