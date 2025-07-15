Fbise Reveals Matric Result Date For 2025 Take

Students waiting for their Matric result date can finally mark their calendars, as the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has officially disclosed when it will announce the SSC Part I & II results.

According to the latest notification, the Matric result date for SSC Part I and II, commonly known as Class 9 and 10 exams, is set for Wednesday, July 16, 2025. The results will be declared at 1:30 PM, covering the 1st annual examinations conducted by FBISE earlier this year in March and April.

The official result ceremony will be led by Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, the Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, and will be streamed live on the FBISE’s Facebook and YouTube channels for broader access.

Students eager to check their marks on the announced Matric result date can use several options:

Online : Visit www.fbise.edu.pk and enter the roll number.

: Visit www.fbise.edu.pk and enter the roll number. SMS : Send an SMS in the format FB [space] Roll Number to 5050.

: Send an SMS in the format FB [space] Roll Number to 5050. Direct SMS Notification: Those who provided mobile numbers during admission will receive their results via text automatically.

For any queries, students and parents can reach out to the FBISE helpline at 111 032 473.