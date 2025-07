The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE), Islamabad, has officially released the list of top position holders for the SSC-II 1st Annual Examination 2025. This coverage highlights the outstanding achievers from both the science and humanities groups who secured top ranks in the board exams.

Position Holders List—SSC-II 2025 (Science Group)

First Position

MARKS 1093 ROLL NO. 1529052 NAME MERYUM NADEEM INST. ARMY PUBLIC SCHOOL AND COLLEGE (ROOH-E-RAWAN),

WESTRIDGE-III, (YOUSAF COLONY), RAWALPINDI

Second Position

MARKS 1087 ROLL NO. 1519436 NAME AMNA NASIR INST. LAHORE GRAMMAR SCHOOL, THE MALL,

WAH CANTT.

Third Position

MARKS 1083 ROLL NO. 1523257 NAME SALEHA SAQIB INST. EMALAH FOUNDATION SCHOOL & COLLEGE,

PIA COLONY, MISRIAL ROAD, RAWALPINDI

Third Position

MARKS 1083 ROLL NO. 1528861 NAME HANIYA AIMAN WAHEED INST. ARMY PUBLIC SCHOOL & COLLEGE (GIRLS),

ATTOCK

Position Holders List—SSC-II 2025 (Humanities Group)

First Position

MARKS 1045 ROLL NO. 1806801 NAME SANA BIBI INST. SHINING STAR PUBLIC SCHOOL, ST NO.22,

ALLAMA IQBAL COLONY, RAWALPINDI CANTT

Second Position

MARKS 1029 ROLL NO. 1300138 1300138 NAME ABDUL REHMAN INST. INSTITUTE OF ISLAMIC SCIENCES, SATRA MEEL,

(F.A), ISLAMABAD

Third Position