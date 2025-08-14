By Manik Aftab ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Fbr Can Now Access Your Internet And Call Data

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) now has the authority to access citizens’ internet use and phone call records during tax fraud probes. Internet service providers, telecom firms, and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) must share customer details when the FBR requests them.

Tax commissioners can directly request subscriber names, call logs, technical usage data, and import or export records tied to an investigation. Officials say these powers will help the tax body track hidden money trails in digital transactions.

The new law allows the FBR to hire private auditors and technical experts for audits and investigations. These specialists must follow strict confidentiality rules that prevent them from revealing taxpayer information.

Bringing in private sector expertise will improve valuations, technical reviews, and investigation quality, according to officials.

The tax authority says it will use the data only for legal purposes. Any official or appointed expert who leaks taxpayer information will face legal action.

Officials believe the updated powers give the FBR stronger tools to uncover tax fraud while protecting citizens’ privacy.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

