By Manik Aftab ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Fbr Ends Qr Code Requirement For Iris Login

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has officially suspended the requirement for taxpayers to log in to the IRIS login system using a QR code. The decision was communicated to the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Regional Secretariat in Peshawar after a complaint was filed against the system.

The complaint specifically raised concerns about difficulties taxpayers faced when accessing the IRIS login system through QR code authentication. After reviewing the matter, the FBR clarified that the QR code requirement has been suspended, resolving the issue highlighted in the complaint.

In its official correspondence to the FTO Regional Secretariat in Peshawar, the FBR confirmed that logging into IRIS via QR code will no longer be required. This step is expected to simplify access for taxpayers, ensuring smoother use of the system.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Flyadeal Launches Low-Cost Flights to Pakistan
passport application pakistan
Four New Passport Zones Established in Punjab
Indias Ban On Betting Games Sets Stage For Pakistan To Act What Can We Do
India’s Ban on Betting Games Sets Stage for Pakistan to Act: What Can We Do?
Honor X7d
Honor X7d Released with Snapdragon 685 and Large Display
Govt To Phase Out Manual Electricity Meter Readers
Rawalpindi Gets 1 Million AMI Meters as IESCO Expands Smart Grid Initiative
Cabinet Moves To Update Token Tax Rates After Six Years
Islamabad Car Token Tax to Rise Following Cabinet Decision
Punjab Loan Surge Rs405bn Borrowing Stresses Punjab Finances
Punjab Borrows Rs405bn In One Month, Raising Concerns Over Fiscal Stress
Is Youtube Using Ai To Edit Creator Videos Heres The Details
Is YouTube Using AI to Edit Creator Videos? Here’s the Details
Sun TV
Sun TV Implicated in 5G Delay; Officials Say They Don’t Even Know the Owner
Scientists Test Social Media With Only Ai Bots Chaos Soon Followed
Scientists Test Social Media with Only AI Bots, Chaos Soon Followed
Huawei Debuts Worlds First 100 Mw Charging Hub For Electric Trucks
Huawei Debuts World’s First 100 MW Charging Hub for Electric Trucks
Chatgpt Uses Google Search To Pull Real Time Answers Report
ChatGPT Uses Google Search To Pull Real Time Answers: Report
Islamabad Local Holiday Announced For This Date
CDA Hikes Water and Sewerage Charges in Islamabad