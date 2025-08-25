Fbr Ends Qr Code Requirement For Iris Login

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has officially suspended the requirement for taxpayers to log in to the IRIS login system using a QR code. The decision was communicated to the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Regional Secretariat in Peshawar after a complaint was filed against the system.

The complaint specifically raised concerns about difficulties taxpayers faced when accessing the IRIS login system through QR code authentication. After reviewing the matter, the FBR clarified that the QR code requirement has been suspended, resolving the issue highlighted in the complaint.

In its official correspondence to the FTO Regional Secretariat in Peshawar, the FBR confirmed that logging into IRIS via QR code will no longer be required. This step is expected to simplify access for taxpayers, ensuring smoother use of the system.