FBR Just Launched a Currency Declaration App for International Travelers

Named ‘Pass Track’, the application is designed to facilitate passengers by making currency declaration easier

The Federal Board of Revenue, FBR has just launched an application that will assist international travelers with currency declaration.

Named ‘Pass Track’, the application is created to make currency declaration, which is now mandatory for each person carrying foreign currency, easier and faster.

Any person carrying foreign currency abroad now can easily download FBR’s Pass Track application and declare the amount of money they are carrying with themselves abroad.

Addressing at the launch ceremony in the FBR House, FBR Member Customs (Operations) Mukarram Jan Ansari said that the government has brought about changes in cash-carrying limits for international travelers.

Apart from the FBR, the State Bank of Pakistan has also announced that a declaration with Customs is now mandatory for any person carrying foreign currency.

Inorder to develop the application, the Pakistan’s Custom has obtained help from the National Information Technology Board (NITB).

Previously the application was under testing, but is now approved for public use. The application is available on both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. Apart from these two, the application has a web version as well.

Any new user can register using their mobile number and then fill in the declaration form available in both Urdu and English.

The application provides a step by step guide to make traveling easier and also has a feedback mechanism to cater users.

 

