Facebook Hits Record Two Billion Active Users

With a 4% year-on-year growth, Facebook noticed a record 2.93 billion users in the third quarter of the year

Meta, the parent company to Facebook and Instagram just released their quarterly earnings report for Q4 2022. According to statistics mentioned in Meta’s report, Facebook has made a new record by hitting over 2 billion daily active users.

This news comes at a time when Meta is surrounded by a ton of problems, some of which are law cases against advertisement policies, increasing competition from other social applications and a downward plummeting share price.

Facebook after the increasing popularity of TikTok has been suffering with its user base growth, acting as a sigh of relief for the company, this report shows that new and existing users are engaging with the application on a regular basis.

Back in the third quarter, the number of daily active Facebook users was around 2.96 billion, and exiting Q4, the application had around 2.93 daily users. It was also revealed that Facebook recorded a 4% year-on-year increase in 2022.

“Our community continues to grow, and I’m pleased with the strong engagement across our apps. Facebook just reached the milestone of 2 billion daily actives. The progress we’re making on our AI discovery engine and Reels are major drivers of this. Beyond this, our management theme for 2023 is the ‘Year of Efficiency,’ and we’re focused on becoming a stronger and more nimble organization,” said Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg while talking about the new milestone.

