Federal Minister for IT urges Ericsson to hire Pakistani youth

In recent news, a delegation between Ericsson Pakistan and the Federal Minister for it and Telecommunications, Syed Amin Ul Haque took place where developments regarding the future of digitalization and phone manufacturing were discussed. During the discussion, the Minister had emphasized taking matters to ensure stronger connectivity in rural areas of the country.

The solution to the discussed problem was the provision of low price yet good quality smartphones, however, the Minister also focused on the Pakistani youth and how should they be employed at Ericsson based on skills. Regarding the mentioned scenario, the Chairman of Ericsson, Ekow Nelson, highlighted the company’s image to further enhance its diversification and expansion in the country.

Additionally, the Minister is also looking to bring about more incubation centers in the country given the recent boom of entrepreneurship and innovation.