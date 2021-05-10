FIA arrests cellular companies’ employees part of a gang illegally activating SIM cards

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has apprehended a gang involved in illegally activating SIM cards by arresting the suspects, including representatives of cellular companies, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the FIA spokesperson, the employees of cellular companies arrested by the agency in Faisalabad worked in collaboration with gang members for their alleged involvement in the illegal activation of SIM cards.

The cellular companies’ representatives had been arrested for allegedly providing SIM activation devices to the scammers. It has turned out that the ‘six-member gang’ used to activate SIM cards through silicon thumb impressions collected from the forms of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

The spokesperson further revealed that more than 500 fake SIMs, hundreds of NADRA forms and thousands of silicon thumb impressions were recovered from the gang’s possession.

By using illegal SIM cards, they deceived the citizens by offering prizes and schemes.

