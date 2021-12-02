foodpanda and Ministry of Climate Change enter a strategic partnership to promote environmental sustainability

Ministry of Climate Change and foodpanda signed a Memorandum of Understanding, pledging to work towards preventing the adverse climatic effects due to environmental degradation and collectively take-off development activities geared to address the challenges of climate change. A signing ceremony took place at the Ministry of Climate Change whereby Malik Amin Aslam, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change, Joudat Ayaz, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Climate Change, and Hassan Arshad, Head of Government and Public Relations at foodpanda along with other officials were present.

Under the MoU, both parties will be working together for launching and accelerating mitigation efforts to slow down the increase in greenhouse gas emissions. Being an online food delivery provider, foodpanda will work with its partner restaurants to serve this objective which is in line with their Sustainable Packaging Initiative, a campaign launched by foodpanda’s global parent Delivery Hero to promote the use of Earth-Friendly Packaging by the restaurants.

While sharing his views, Hassan Arshad, Head of Government and Public Relations at foodpanda, said,

“Pakistan is among the countries most vulnerable to effects of climate change. By entering into this strategic partnership, foodpanda is demonstrating its commitment to climate action at a time when there is a great urgency to act.”

Malik Amin Aslam, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change, showed keen interest in how foodpanda along with its partner restaurants and pandamart can inspire change by implementing eco-friendly packaging and support in reducing the use of polythene bags and non-degradable plastic items. He also encouraged that since the number of delivery riders has significantly gone up with the rise of e-commerce, the riders should move toward e-bikes to reduce the overall environmental footprint.

Joudat Ayaz, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Climate change while speaking at the occasion said,