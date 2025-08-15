By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 4 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Fortnite And Other Epic Games Return Online After Widespread Login Outage

A wave of frustration swept through the gaming world on August 14, 2025, as Epic Online Services faced login outage. Fortnite, Rocket League, Fall Guys were some of the popular titles hit with the issue.

Epic Games confirmed the login outage around 6:39 PM ET (3:39 AM Pakistan Standard Time), and began addressing the root issue shortly after.

By 8:54 PM ET (5:54 AM Pakistan Standard Time), everything was restored. Notably, PlayStation users regained access around 8:02 PM ET (5:02 AM Pakistan Standard Time), just minutes before full resolution.

A Growing Pattern of Login Outage and Crashes

Just last June, over 15,000 Fortnite players crashed into memes and frustration when servers went down in another unexpected outage. Reports flooded platforms like DownDetector, highlighting matchmaking errors and access issues. Also, Fortnite dealt with an extended downtime last year during the launch of its Greek mythology-themed season. In 2021, the game’s servers went down for a few hours near the end of the year.

Epic’s historical status tracking shows recurring disruptions, sometimes lasting several hours, especially during high traffic or maintenance windows.

Epic’s Response and What Comes Next

“This log-in outage is resolved; all players are able to log-in again across all platforms,” Epic said. “We’ll continue monitoring our services to ensure there are no other issues.” Epic reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, while continuing to monitor system stability.

However, for competitive players and streamers, reliable uptime isn’t just convenience, it’s critical. These recurring outages raise alarms about preparedness during launches and events.

Abdul Wasay

Abdul Wasay explores emerging trends across technology, innovation, and digital life. He unpacks gaming, crypto, AI, and social media platforms for TechJuice in a way anyone can follow, and is always curious to learn more.

