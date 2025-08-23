Gamescom’s Opening Night Live delivered explosive revelations this year. Fans are getting expanding worlds, reviving legends, and old platforms a new life. From handheld shocks to beloved franchises reborn, here are the six biggest announcements lighting up Cologne:

ASUS ROG Xbox Ally Gets a Launch Date

Finally, the ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X handhelds have a date. Set to release on October 16, these Xbox-branded devices boast desktop-level specs, including Ryzen AI SoCs, up to 24GB RAM, and 120Hz IPS screens, ideal for gaming on the go.

Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight Swings In

A new open-world Batman title arrives in 2026. Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight combines Arkham-style combat with the charming Lego aesthetic, invoking both nostalgia and bricked-up justice.

Hollow Knight: Silksong to Release Playable

This long-awaited sequel is finally playable. Team Cherry confirmed a playable demo of Hollow Knight: Silksong at Gamescom, fueling speculation of a release that could be just around the corner.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Recruits Milo Ventimiglia & Kiernan Shipka

Black Ops 7 arrives November 14, featuring a new co-op campaign and star-studded cast including Milo Ventimiglia and Kiernan Shipka, plus an all-new PvE Endgame mode expanding the franchise’s narrative reach.

Resident Evil Requiem Gameplay & Black Myth 2 Debut

Survival horror takes center stage with a deeper look at Resident Evil Requiem’s eerie storyline. Gamescom also unveiled Black Myth 2, expanding the mythological universe started by its haunting predecessor.

Expanding Universes and Crossovers

The com also celebrated genre diversity, from the mythic echoes of Lords of the Fallen 2 and Warhammer 40K: Dawn of War 4, to the Monster Hunter Wilds x Final Fantasy XIV crossover set for fall.

Fans also got bonus content in the form of Onimusha: Way of the Sword. It is a game that brings back the franchise for the first time since the PS2 days, and fans have fond memories of reliving their nostalgic favorites.

These are only some of the key titles; there is much more coming in the coming months that will push you to get the dust off of your consoles and get back to playing hard.