Gear up! TECNO is giving another chance to enter the 2nd round of Lucky draw!

TECNO mobile has recently launched one of the largest online Ramadan Campaign, named “TECNO 100 Million Discount Offer”. The First Round of online Lucky Draw was conducted on 19th May, which received an overwhelming response on all ends. The first-ever live streaming by TECNO created a huge buzz on social media and now the brand is all set to come up with another round of the lucky draw, which is going to be held on 23rd May 2020.

Participants in this lucky draw were rewarded with numerous exciting gifts included motorcycles, LED TV, latest Camon 15 Pro and Pouvoir 4, washing machines, microwaves, and much more. It is anticipated that the second round of lucky draw will be more enthralling as the number of gifts will be doubled. Wow! Isn’t it amazing?

So get ready TECNO fans, if you couldn’t participate in the first round, do not be disappointed. TECNO has brought another chance to be a part of the biggest online lucky draw of the year. The offer is still valid, till 24th May, 2020. The purchase of the latest smartphone by the brand, Camon 15, Camon12 Air, Spark 4, and Spark 4 lite, will not only get you a cashback of Rs.1000 but also allow you to be a part of online lucky draw activity.



TECNO is once again giving its fans a chance to multiply the celebration this Eid. The profuse response on the lucky draw activity has compelled the brand to come up with more campaigns of such kind in the days to come.

