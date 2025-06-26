Google has quietly confirmed that starting July 7, its Gemini AI will gain the ability to control Phone, Messages, WhatsApp, and Utilities apps on Android devices. Even when Gemini App Activity is turned off.







Previously, disabling App Activity shut down all integrations. Now, Gemini can send messages, place calls, set timers, and manage apps while keeping your activity out of the cloud. Google calls it a “positive change” that ensures your interactions are not used to train AI models when tracking is disabled.

Gemini Redefines Privacy While Pushing Smart Controls

This surprise update directly addresses privacy concerns. According to Google, Gemini can now handle voice commands and tasks like calling or texting without needing to store your chats. You can still use it to message friends or make calls, all while avoiding data mining.

Still, Google urges users to check their settings. If tighter control is needed, you can go to Gemini, tap Profile, then Apps, and revoke access manually. Keep in mind that even with activity disabled, some data may be stored temporarily for up to 72 hours for internal review.







Gemini Is Taking Over Your Phone and Beyond

This change is part of a larger strategy. Google is clearly positioning its AI to become the future of all its products. It will soon replace Google Assistant across Android, Wear OS, Android Auto, and XR. Now that it works without storing data, Gemini is closer than ever to being a true on-device smart assistant.

By giving offline control over apps, Google is trying to prove it can respect privacy while delivering cutting-edge functionality. However, people still had some confusion about the change. Reddit was quick to explain:

What Google Is Planning Next Will Blow Your Mind

Upcoming features include Scheduled Actions, which automate your daily routine, available to Pro and Ultra users.

Google is also rolling out Gemini 2.5 Flash and Deep Think, designed to make responses faster and more intuitive.