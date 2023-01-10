News, Technology

Godfather Malware is on the Loose Again: Regulators Issues Warning

Warnings about the Godfather malware first appeared in December and was reportedly attacking Android users from over 16 countries

Financial regulators in Germany have issued warnings to all organizations and consumers about ‘Godfather’, a malware that has reportedly attacked over 400 banking and cryptocurrency apps worldwide.

The malware has even affected banking applications within Germany and has been troublesome ever since its first few attacks in December.

Built like a trojan horse, the Godfather is even more dangerous since it can easily go unnoticed and record a series of sensitive user data before sending it back to the cyber criminal.

Speaking about the Godfather Malware, Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) said that the Godfather is currently only seen recording user input on cryptocurrency and banking applications.

Apart from recording sensitive information, the Godfather malware can also send misleading two factor authentication codes in mobile notifications. Once activated, this allows the cyber criminal to have complete access over crypto wallets and banking applications.

Concerned about the spread of the Godfather, the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) have released a guide on how users can save themselves from such malwares. The guide can be easily located at the BSI website, and will surely be helpful for protection against a number of different hacking techniques.

According to security researchers, the Godfather Malware has gone through a series of code upgrades and is much more harmful than its 2021 version.

 

