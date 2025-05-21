Google Reinvents Search with Powerful New AI Mode

Google has taken a bold step toward redefining how people interact with online information. At its annual developers’ event, the tech giant introduced a new AI-powered search mode designed to deliver richer, more contextual responses that extend far beyond the traditional search experience.







Labelled a “total reimagining of search” by CEO Sundar Pichai, the rollout marks a significant evolution in the company’s core product. The updated search experience is now available to users in the United States and showcases generative AI in a more interactive and intelligent format.

Unlike earlier versions of AI Overviews, which presented summarized answers above standard search results, this new mode is engineered to handle long-form, complex queries and enables follow-up questions, making the interaction feel more like a natural conversation.

“You can go further with your searches, asking questions in greater detail and depth,” said Pichai, emphasizing how the technology culminates from “decades of research.”

Liz Reid, who leads Google’s search division, noted that the tool delves “across the entire web, going way deeper than traditional search,” delivering users a far more comprehensive and immersive information journey.







Since launching AI Overviews last year, Google has seen massive uptake, with more than 1.5 billion users worldwide engaging with the feature. According to Pichai, this cements Google Search as “the largest generative AI product in the world.”

Rivalry in the Age of AI

Google’s aggressive push into generative AI comes at a time of increasing competition. OpenAI’s ChatGPT, equipped with web-browsing functionality and other tools like Perplexity, is gaining traction and challenging Google’s long-standing dominance in online search.

In fact, Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of services, revealed during a federal antitrust trial that Google’s search traffic on Apple devices declined for the first time in over 20 years, attributing the drop to user migration toward AI-centric platforms.

AI’s Disruption Sparks Industry-Wide Tensions

While the innovation is exciting, it has raised alarms across the digital ecosystem. The growing shift from “blue links” to AI-generated answers threatens to diminish ad impressions, a critical concern given that advertising remains the backbone of Google’s revenue.

Online publishers, including news organizations and Wikipedia, have also voiced concern. The new format could significantly reduce click-through rates, impacting traffic and revenue for countless websites that rely on search visibility to stay afloat.

Google’s latest announcement lands amid a high-stakes antitrust battle that could reshape the company’s future. A federal judge is currently weighing whether Google should be forced to divest parts of its search business, following a ruling that declared it an illegal monopoly.

Beyond Search: AI Expands Across Google Ecosystem

Alongside its search revamp, Google introduced a slate of new AI features at the event. These include:

Real-time voice translation

Virtual try-ons for clothing using personal photos

AI shopping assistants are capable of sourcing deals and completing purchases autonomously

In another notable move, Google introduced an elite subscription tier dubbed “Ultra”, priced at $250 per month. Subscribers will gain access to premium features such as autonomous AI agents embedded in Chrome and the Gemini AI app, capable of completing complex tasks online with minimal user input.