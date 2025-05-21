Google Ai Subscription Offer Launches With Premium Plan

Google has officially launched a new Google AI subscription offer called AI Ultra, targeting professionals, developers, and creatives who demand top-tier AI tools and capabilities. The premium plan, priced at $249.99 per month, was announced at the company’s annual Google I/O conference and is currently available in the U.S., with a global rollout expected soon.







Designed for high-performance tasks like deep research, content creation, and computing, the Google AI subscription offer includes access to Google’s most powerful AI models. This includes Gemini 2.5 Pro with its “DeepThink” mode for complex reasoning, and Flow, an AI-powered filmmaking tool capable of generating cinematic videos using user prompts.

Flow also offers 1080p video output, advanced camera manipulation, and early access to Veo 3—Google’s newest video generation model.

Subscribers will benefit from NotebookLM, an AI assistant that transforms notes into podcasts and organizes content. The plan also features Project Mariner, a next-gen research agent capable of managing up to 10 tasks simultaneously, from conducting web research to completing purchases.







Further enhancing the experience, AI Ultra users will see deeper integration of Gemini AI across Gmail, Docs, Vids, and Chrome—where early access begins this week. A personal YouTube Premium membership and 30TB of cloud storage across Drive, Gmail, and Photos are also included.

Huge Discount Offer for Early Adopters

To attract early adopters, Google is offering 50% off the AI Ultra plan for the first three months.

This Google AI subscription offer follows rising trends in AI monetization, coming shortly after OpenAI’s $200/month ChatGPT Pro launch. Google is positioning AI Ultra as a high-value plan for users seeking elite performance and early experimental features.

In addition to launching AI Ultra, Google is enhancing its AI Pro plan—formerly Google One AI Premium—by adding Flow and Gemini in Chrome at no extra charge. The company is also expanding free AI Pro access to university students in the U.S., UK, Japan, Brazil, and Indonesia.

The debut of AI Ultra underscores Google’s efforts to grow its premium AI services and diversify revenue beyond advertising in an increasingly competitive AI market.